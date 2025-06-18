Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Croatian Visit: Strengthening EU Ties & Global Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes a fruitful Canadian journey and marks a historic visit to Croatia, aiming to boost bilateral relations and EU collaboration. He emphasized India's commitment to global peace and sustainable growth, advocating for initiatives like the International Solar Alliance at the G7 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Croatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Croatia on Wednesday, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour. After a productive visit to Canada for the G7 Summit, where global issues were at the forefront, PM Modi was welcomed ceremonially in Zagreb.

This marks the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, a significant event aimed at bolstering bilateral ties. Discussions with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic are expected to open new avenues for cooperation in sectors of mutual interest.

In Canada, PM Modi participated actively in the G7 Summit, specifically addressing energy security. He highlighted India's significant strides in sustainable growth and global initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, urging international collaboration for a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

