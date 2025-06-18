Hamburg to Host Vibrant India Week 2025 Celebrating Indo-German Ties

Hamburg is gearing up to become a bustling hub for Indo-German exchange as it hosts the 11th edition of India Week Hamburg. Set from June 23 to June 29, 2025, the festivities promise to foster collaboration through over 70 diverse events spanning business, culture, and society.

The official launch at Hamburg City Hall will be marked by addresses from key diplomats, including the Indian and German ambassadors. Shabana Azmi's keynote sets a reflective tone, underscoring the event's celebration of bilateral ties amid discussions on topics ranging from skilled migration to green innovation.

The schedule is packed with notable highlights like the Hamburg India Business Day focusing on logistics, innovation, and a cultural feast, 'Curry and Culture - India Food Fest,' blending Indian cuisines and the arts. The event, active since 2007, epitomizes the vibrant Indo-German partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)