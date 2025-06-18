Left Menu

Hamburg to Host Vibrant India Week 2025 Celebrating Indo-German Ties

Hamburg, Germany, will host the 11th India Week Hamburg from June 23-29, 2025, showcasing over 70 events celebrating Indo-German exchange. Highlights include keynotes, cultural festivities, and discussions focusing on innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, aiming to enhance bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:03 IST
Hamburg to Host Vibrant India Week 2025 Celebrating Indo-German Ties
India Week Hamburg 2025. (Photo/IndiaWeekHamburg). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Hamburg is gearing up to become a bustling hub for Indo-German exchange as it hosts the 11th edition of India Week Hamburg. Set from June 23 to June 29, 2025, the festivities promise to foster collaboration through over 70 diverse events spanning business, culture, and society.

The official launch at Hamburg City Hall will be marked by addresses from key diplomats, including the Indian and German ambassadors. Shabana Azmi's keynote sets a reflective tone, underscoring the event's celebration of bilateral ties amid discussions on topics ranging from skilled migration to green innovation.

The schedule is packed with notable highlights like the Hamburg India Business Day focusing on logistics, innovation, and a cultural feast, 'Curry and Culture - India Food Fest,' blending Indian cuisines and the arts. The event, active since 2007, epitomizes the vibrant Indo-German partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025