A press event in Moscow unveiled a groundbreaking report titled 'Shaping a New Platform for Global Growth.' Compiled by the Centre for Cross-Sectoral Expertise 'Third Rome' under Maksim Oreshkin's academic guidance, the report will be a focal point at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) starting on 18 June. It examines pivotal global economic challenges and highlights the increasing influence of BRICS+ and their allies.

The report is informed by Russia's 2025 initiative, drawing essays from over 100 nations, focused on themes like human capital, technology, environmental sustainability, and connectivity. 'This is a project that captures the voice of the global majority,' Centre Director Natalia Stapran noted, underscoring its unique global perspective and the shift of ideas from periphery to prominence.

Economist Joseph Potvin and journalist Lucy Morgan Edwards stressed the significance of grassroots conversations, with Potvin highlighting the movement of economic discussions to Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Edwards emphasized the necessity of open global discourse in a time of dwindling international trust. The report aims to craft a new equitable growth framework, setting a vital agenda for the SPIEF.

