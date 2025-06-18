Left Menu

Indian Army Excels at Khaan Quest 2025: Leading the Charge in Global Peacekeeping Drills

The Indian Army showcased an impressive performance during the multinational Khaan Quest 2025 military exercise in Mongolia, achieving the fastest time among all national contingents. This event highlights India's commitment to peacekeeping, gender inclusivity, and strengthening international military ties through joint tactical training and practical operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:46 IST
Indian Army dominates cross fitness event at Khaan Quest 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

The Indian Army distinguished itself at Khaan Quest 2025, a major multinational military exercise held in Mongolia, by recording the fastest time in the competition among all participating nations. Members of the Indian contingent displayed remarkable endurance and teamwork through rigorous activities like sandbag carries and tyre flips.

This achievement underscores the Indian Army's steadfast dedication to excellence, whether in strategic operations or international military diplomacy. Khaan Quest, hosted by Mongolia in Ulaanbaatar from June 14 to June 28, showcases the collaborative spirit of military forces worldwide.

Comprising 40 personnel, the Indian team primarily includes soldiers from the Kumaon Regiment, alongside representatives from other military sectors. The inclusion of female officers and soldiers signals the army's progress toward gender inclusivity. Since its inception in 2003 as a bilateral event, Khaan Quest has grown into a global platform for peacekeeping readiness, emphasizing tactical drills, physical fitness, and multinational cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

