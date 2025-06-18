Indian Army Excels at Khaan Quest 2025: Leading the Charge in Global Peacekeeping Drills

The Indian Army distinguished itself at Khaan Quest 2025, a major multinational military exercise held in Mongolia, by recording the fastest time in the competition among all participating nations. Members of the Indian contingent displayed remarkable endurance and teamwork through rigorous activities like sandbag carries and tyre flips.

This achievement underscores the Indian Army's steadfast dedication to excellence, whether in strategic operations or international military diplomacy. Khaan Quest, hosted by Mongolia in Ulaanbaatar from June 14 to June 28, showcases the collaborative spirit of military forces worldwide.

Comprising 40 personnel, the Indian team primarily includes soldiers from the Kumaon Regiment, alongside representatives from other military sectors. The inclusion of female officers and soldiers signals the army's progress toward gender inclusivity. Since its inception in 2003 as a bilateral event, Khaan Quest has grown into a global platform for peacekeeping readiness, emphasizing tactical drills, physical fitness, and multinational cooperation.

