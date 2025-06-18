Historic White House Meeting: Pakistan's Army Chief Visits Trump Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, visited the White House to meet with President Donald Trump. The meeting, prominently featured on Trump's itinerary, underscores the importance of US-Pakistan relations amidst geopolitical tensions.

This meeting follows speculation about Pakistan's possible support to Iran in its ongoing conflict with Israel. South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman highlighted the rarity of such a White House reception, noting its implications for US strategic interests in the region.

General Munir, in a recent speech in Washington, DC, confirmed Pakistan's firm support for Iran, while also backing US de-escalation efforts. A key outcome of Munir's visit has been the bolstering of Pakistan-US counterterrorism cooperation against threats like the Islamic State Khorasan group.

Beyond the corridors of power, Munir faced protests from Pakistani expatriates in Washington, DC. Demonstrators, affiliated with Imran Khan's political party, criticized Munir over alleged past actions. Protesters wielded placards denouncing Munir, accusing him of crimes against Pakistani citizens.

The last high-profile engagement of this nature was in 2001, when General Pervez Musharraf met the sitting US President. This meeting marks a pivotal point in the diplomatic narrative between the two nations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)