Taiwan's Strategic Defense: Forging Resilience Against Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions with China, Taiwan is bolstering its defense strategy and societal resilience to avert conflict, according to Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim. In a candid discussion, Hsiao emphasized Taiwan's focus on asymmetric defense capabilities to disrupt Chinese military strategies and deter possible aggression.

Hsiao cited a timeline outlined by US military officials, indicating that China's military expansion could pose a threat to Taiwan by 2027. She stressed that Taiwan's efforts aim to uphold the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, vital not only for Taiwan but for global interests, including China's.

Beyond the military sphere, Taiwan faces threats of cognitive warfare, misinformation, and societal division, Hsiao warned. The government is advancing 'whole-of-society resilience' initiatives to prepare citizens for emergencies, enhancing first-aid training and emergency response while fostering a societal shift towards active participation in national defense.

