India Commemorates 40th Anniversary of Air India Kanishka Bombing: A United Stand Against Terrorism

On the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 tragedy, Indian leaders pay tribute to victims, emphasizing the need for global unity against terrorism. The 1985 bombing remains a stark reminder of the continuing threat. Collaboration and collective action are urged to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:22 IST
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

On Monday, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh stated that an Indian delegation paid homage to the victims of the 1985 Air India Kanishka bombing on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy. Chugh highlighted that the incident serves as a profound lesson, illustrating terrorism as a global threat that necessitates collective action.

Chugh noted that under Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's leadership, tributes were paid at the memorial, calling the incident an essential reminder of the need for global unity. Air India Flight 182 disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean due to a bomb by Canada-based terrorists, resulting in the death of all 329 passengers.

Commemorating the bombing in Ahakista, Ireland, Minister Puri called for an international response against terrorism, emphasizing the ongoing global threat. He urged Canada to strengthen relations with India in intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism, while acknowledging the strong India-Ireland ties formed post-tragedy, urging a global pledge for peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

