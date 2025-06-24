Strengthening Bonds: India-Nepal Security Talks and Yoga Celebrations

The sixteenth meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues took place in Pune on June 23-24, 2025. Led by Munu Mahawar from India and Gahendra Rajbhandari from Nepal, the meeting addressed defense cooperation, equipment supplies, and joint military exercises, involving representatives from both nations' foreign and defense ministries.

Simultaneously, India's commitment to cultural ties was seen in the International Yoga Day events organized by the Indian Embassy across Nepal's various cities. These activities, in alignment with the day's theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', included Yoga demonstrations at iconic locations like Pashupatinath Temple, fostering unity and wellness.

Prominent figures, including the Governor of Lumbini and the Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, attended these events, underscoring Yoga's role in cultural and people-to-people connections between India and Nepal. The events showcased Yoga's integral role in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting cultural tourism in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)