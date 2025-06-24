Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: India-Nepal Security Talks and Yoga Celebrations

The sixteenth India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues meeting in Pune discussed defense and security cooperation, including military exercises and equipment. Concurrently, the Indian Embassy celebrated International Yoga Day in Nepal, highlighting cultural ties through events across major cities, promoting wellness and unity between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:39 IST
Strengthening Bonds: India-Nepal Security Talks and Yoga Celebrations
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sixteenth meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues took place in Pune on June 23-24, 2025. Led by Munu Mahawar from India and Gahendra Rajbhandari from Nepal, the meeting addressed defense cooperation, equipment supplies, and joint military exercises, involving representatives from both nations' foreign and defense ministries.

Simultaneously, India's commitment to cultural ties was seen in the International Yoga Day events organized by the Indian Embassy across Nepal's various cities. These activities, in alignment with the day's theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', included Yoga demonstrations at iconic locations like Pashupatinath Temple, fostering unity and wellness.

Prominent figures, including the Governor of Lumbini and the Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, attended these events, underscoring Yoga's role in cultural and people-to-people connections between India and Nepal. The events showcased Yoga's integral role in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting cultural tourism in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025