Sikyong Penpa Tsering's UK Visit Spurs Renewed Advocacy for Tibet

Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Sikyong Penpa Tsering's UK visit emphasized international support for Tibet's peaceful struggle. Addressing UK's Parliament, Tsering discussed the Dalai Lama's reincarnation right, urged policy reassessment, and praised UK's G7 stance. The visit strengthened UK-Tibet ties and marked key political discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:53 IST
Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Sikyong Penpa Tsering visits UK Parliament (Image Credit: X/@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Sikyong Penpa Tsering concluded a significant three-day official visit to the United Kingdom, making an impactful speech at the UK Parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet (APPGT). The Central Tibetan Administration reported that his visit included notable political discussions and aimed to rally support for Tibet's peaceful struggle, while aligning the UK with growing international legislative advocacy for Tibet.

During his address, Sikyong Penpa Tsering emphasized the necessity for the international community, notably the UK, to recognize and support non-violent movements like Tibet's. He outlined three primary objectives for this visit: marking Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's approaching 90th birthday, urging the UK government to reconsider its official position on Tibet—with APPGT Secretariat backing changes in the language—and advocating for official UK acknowledgement of the Dalai Lama's sole right to determine his reincarnation, similar to the US Act. He also invited a UK parliamentary delegation to visit Dharamshala later this year.

Following his speech, Members of Parliament demonstrated ongoing support for Tibet through a comprehensive question-and-answer session involving topics like reincarnation, China's global influence strategies, and the newly established Chinese embassy in London. According to the CTA, the event concluded with a commemorative group photo. Sikyong praised the UK's recent recognition of Tibet in G7 communiques, underscoring the role of global leadership in safeguarding freedom of religion or belief. He critiqued the UK's 2008 policy shift recognizing China's sovereignty over Tibet, citing legal analyses by experts and calling for a reassessment. This visit, highlighted in the CTA's report, was pivotal in enhancing UK-Tibet parliamentary relations, as APPGT Chair Chris Law committed to new initiatives and communication with the Foreign Secretary regarding Tibet. The visit reinvigorated political momentum and strengthened ties with the Tibetan diaspora, culminating in plans for a European tour extension to Berlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

