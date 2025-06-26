Rajnath Singh Urges Unified Stand Against Terrorism at SCO Summit

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, made a clarion call for a unified stance against terrorism during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Qingdao, China. Emphasizing the urgent need to hold the perpetrators of terror accountable, Singh underlined the international responsibility to condemn terrorism in all its forms.

Drawing attention to the recent attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Singh pointed to the involvement of 'The Resistance Front,' a proxy of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. He remarked that India's response, notably Operation Sindoor launched on May 7, 2025, was a strategic measure to dismantle cross-border terrorist infrastructure.

Singh further stressed the transnational nature of today's threats, from terrorism to cyber warfare, which necessitate cohesive international cooperation. Highlighting India's commitment, he urged accountability for nations that use terrorism as a policy tool and called for a collective stand against Weapons of Mass Destruction in the hands of non-state actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)