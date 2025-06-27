DiplOMATIC ART: Rajnath Singh Gifts Madhubani to China's Defense Head at SCO Meet
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gifted a Madhubani painting to China's General Don Jun during the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao, highlighting cultural diplomacy. Singh emphasized the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the importance of maintaining positive bilateral relations amidst discussions with key Chinese dignitaries.
During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers Meeting in Qingdao, China's Defence Minister General Don Jun received a traditional Madhubani painting from Bihar, India, gifted by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. The artwork serves as a cultural bridge, originating from the Mithila region, known for its vibrant tribal motifs and earthy hues.
Rajnath Singh underscored a 'constructive and forward-looking' dialogue with General Don Jun regarding India-China bilateral ties. Singh voiced his appreciation for the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a gesture aiming to maintain positive momentum in Indo-China relations, while advocating against complicating these ties further.
Meeting under the SCO umbrella, Singh also engaged with Admiral Don Jun and posed for a group photo with global leaders. Meanwhile, India's NSA Ajit Doval pursued strategic talks in Beijing, emphasizing terrorism counteraction as key to stabilizing regional governance, all against a backdrop of evolving India-China relations.
NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing: MEA.