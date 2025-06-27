DiplOMATIC ART: Rajnath Singh Gifts Madhubani to China's Defense Head at SCO Meet

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers Meeting in Qingdao, China's Defence Minister General Don Jun received a traditional Madhubani painting from Bihar, India, gifted by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. The artwork serves as a cultural bridge, originating from the Mithila region, known for its vibrant tribal motifs and earthy hues.

Rajnath Singh underscored a 'constructive and forward-looking' dialogue with General Don Jun regarding India-China bilateral ties. Singh voiced his appreciation for the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a gesture aiming to maintain positive momentum in Indo-China relations, while advocating against complicating these ties further.

Meeting under the SCO umbrella, Singh also engaged with Admiral Don Jun and posed for a group photo with global leaders. Meanwhile, India's NSA Ajit Doval pursued strategic talks in Beijing, emphasizing terrorism counteraction as key to stabilizing regional governance, all against a backdrop of evolving India-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)