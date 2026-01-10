Strengthening Security: Ajit Doval's Call to Avenge History
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the need for India to boost its security and economic strength to overcome a history of subjugation. Citing freedom fighters' sacrifices, he urged future leaders to remember past lessons and highlighted the importance of strong leadership under Prime Minister Modi.
- Country:
- India
At the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the need for India to fortify its security, both at its borders and economically, to counteract a painful history of subjugation.
Highlighting the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh, Doval likened the task to avenging history, suggesting that India's future should focus on becoming a robust nation across all sectors.
Doval quoted Napoleon, stressing the importance of strong leadership as exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and urged the youth to remember historical lessons for the nation's progress.
