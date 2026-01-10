Left Menu

Strengthening Security: Ajit Doval's Call to Avenge History

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the need for India to boost its security and economic strength to overcome a history of subjugation. Citing freedom fighters' sacrifices, he urged future leaders to remember past lessons and highlighted the importance of strong leadership under Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:58 IST
Strengthening Security: Ajit Doval's Call to Avenge History
Ajit Doval
  • Country:
  • India

At the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the need for India to fortify its security, both at its borders and economically, to counteract a painful history of subjugation.

Highlighting the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh, Doval likened the task to avenging history, suggesting that India's future should focus on becoming a robust nation across all sectors.

Doval quoted Napoleon, stressing the importance of strong leadership as exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and urged the youth to remember historical lessons for the nation's progress.

TRENDING

1
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

 Australia
2
Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

 Pakistan
3
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

 Global
4
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026