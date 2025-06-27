Left Menu

US Air Force Cites Rising Chinese Missile Threat in Indo-Pacific

US military leaders express alarm over China's increasing missile capacity and developing 'kill web.' The Pentagon's latest budget seeks enhanced Indo-Pacific defenses. While experts find a full-scale Chinese invasion of Taiwan unlikely, Beijing's coercive tactics remain a significant concern.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a recent Senate subcommittee hearing, US Air Force leaders voiced concerns over China's advancing missile capabilities and the development of a sophisticated 'kill web.' This system links sensors directly to strike units, allowing rapid attack execution. The Pentagon's proposed budget underscores the need for heightened defense in the Indo-Pacific region.

US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Chief of Space Operations General Chance Saltzman highlighted China's missile progress, noting over 900 short-range missiles threatened Taiwan and 1,300 medium-range ballistic missiles could strike the second island chain. China's arsenal also includes over 400 intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of global nuclear delivery.

At a Stimson Center seminar, experts analyzed China's potential invasion strategies for Taiwan. They concluded an amphibious assault would pose significant risks, including nuclear escalation and economic instability. Instead, China might favor political warfare and blockades, leveraging its potent military capabilities without direct confrontation.

