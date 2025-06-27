Pentagon Unveils Details of Covert Strike on Iranian Nuclear Sites

The Pentagon on Thursday disclosed fresh insights into the United States' clandestine bombing operation focused on three Iranian nuclear locations, as reported by CNN. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a morning briefing, praised the raid as 'the most secret and most complex military operation in history.' While details remained scant, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine elaborated on the mission logistics, offering rare glimpses into the personnel and advanced technology employed.

Crews from the US Air Force and the Missouri Air National Guard, comprising both men and women ranks from captain to colonel, spearheaded the 37-hour operation, according to CNN. Largely graduates of the esteemed Air Force Weapons School in Nevada, these crew members departed without certainty of a safe return, Caine recounted. Their homecoming, accompanied by emotional family gatherings, unfolded amid patriotic displays.

CNN further reported Iran's eleventh-hour efforts to reinforce the Fordow nuclear site, deeply entrenched in a mountain, by sealing ventilation shafts crucial for the US weaponry's access. Gen. Caine didn't disclose the precise measurements but assured that planners accounted for these challenges. Despite Iranian countermeasures, the 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs performed impeccably, with supporting footage showcasing their effective penetration.

Nevertheless, the Pentagon offered no new intelligence validating President Donald Trump's declaration that the strikes had 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear capabilities, prompting Hegseth and Caine to redirect efficacy inquiries to intelligence agencies, emphasizing, 'We don't grade our own homework.'

Assessment of the Fordow site continues, while scant information was provided on the other targets, Natanz and Isfahan. An initial Pentagon Defense Intelligence Agency evaluation indicated minor impacts on Iran's nuclear core, suggesting a temporary setback. Contradictorily, CIA Director John Ratcliffe asserted complete destruction requiring prolonged reconstruction.

Amid persistent questions, Hegseth championed Trump's portrayal of the operation, citing ongoing evaluations while labeling it a 'historically successful attack.' Amid speculation over Iran's pre-strike activities, Trump maintained on Truth Social platforms that any vehicular presence was benign, cementing his stance that no uranium was extracted before the bombings, per CNN insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)