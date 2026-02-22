Indian-Origin Players Shine at the T20 World Cup

In a recent radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the remarkable contributions of Indian-origin players in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He noted with pride how these athletes, while representing their adopted nations, maintain a strong connection to their Indian roots.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi mentioned several players of Indian origin who have been pivotal in the current cricketing tournament. Among them are athletes in teams from Canada, the United States, and Oman, showcasing the widespread talent among the Indian diaspora.

Modi emphasized Canada's team, featuring players like Captain Dilpreet Bajwa from Gurdaspur and Navneet Dhaliwal from Chandigarh. The US team benefits from Monank Patel, a former player in Gujarat's youth leagues. Such players illustrate the global mark of Indian sportsmanship, inspiring young talents worldwide.

