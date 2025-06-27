Left Menu

Israel Considered Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader During Conflict

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz disclosed intentions to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during recent hostilities. Katz suggested US approval was unnecessary, countering speculations of a veto by Washington. Khamenei's potential assassination would have marked a significant escalation in the already tense situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:37 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly revealed that Israel aimed to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the recent 12-day conflict, according to Al Jazeera's report. Katz, speaking to Channel 13, emphasized that Israel did not need US approval for such an operation, challenging prior media reports suggesting a US veto.

Katz remarked, 'We wanted to eliminate Khamenei, but there was no operational opportunity.' According to Al Jazeera, Katz suggested that Khamenei was aware of the threat and went into hiding, disrupting communications with his commanders. While Khamenei sent video messages, no proof supports claims of his complete disconnection from military chiefs.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and former US President Trump hinted that the conflict might catalyze regime change in Iran. Trump seemed optimistic on social media, suggesting war could 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN.' Amid mixed reviews of Iran's nuclear damage during US strikes, Khamenei downplayed the attack's impact.

Katz claimed Israel had Trump's 'green light' for further strikes if Iran's nuclear activities resumed. Netanyahu remarked that the conflict provided opportunities to enhance diplomatic ties with Arab nations, praising their efforts against Iran and its potential to expand peace accords.

The US-brokered ceasefire ended the 12-day conflict after Iran's retaliatory missile strike on Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base, hosting American troops. Despite Iran declaring victory, asserting they thwarted Israeli aims and pressured Netanyahu, the situation remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

