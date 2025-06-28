Supreme Court Limits Nationwide Injunctions, Paves Way for Trump Policies

The Supreme Court has issued a ruling significantly limiting the ability of lower federal courts to impose nationwide injunctions, a change that impacts President Trump's controversial executive order on birthright citizenship. The New York Times reported this opens avenues for several states to enforce the policy, albeit temporarily.

President Trump praised the decision as a 'monumental victory' for constitutional governance and the separation of powers. Speaking alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump highlighted the Supreme Court's stance against frequent nationwide injunctions that have previously stalled his administration's policies.

Despite curbing the sweeping power of nationwide injunctions, the ruling leaves options open for broad relief through class action lawsuits. This legal pivot comes amid widespread reactions, with new lawsuits emerging and providing an ongoing platform for contentious debates over birthright citizenship enforcement. The Associated Press reports the Supreme Court's next term is set to commence on October 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)