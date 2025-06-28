Left Menu

SHAKTI-VIII: Strengthening Indo-French Military Synergy

SHAKTI-VIII, a joint Indo-French military exercise, held in Camp Larzac, France, reinforces operational interoperability between armies, emphasizing sub-conventional warfare readiness. The 96-hour high-intensity field exercise highlighted the event, enhancing tactical adaptability and clarifying joint mission execution under pressure, while advancing mutual defense cooperation and strategic alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:22 IST
Indian Army officials during military exercise in France (Photo: Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Indo-French Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI-VIII is making significant strides in enhancing operational interoperability and fostering mutual cooperation between the Indian and French armies. Taking place at Camp Larzac in southern France, the exercise includes 90 participants, primarily from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion, alongside the French Army's 13e Demi-Brigade de Legion Étrangère.

This robust joint training agenda spans various mission-specific drills aimed at sub-conventional warfare, involving scenarios such as combat shooting in semi-developed terrain, urban combat maneuvers, and joint patrols. These activities, conducted under realistic operational conditions, are designed to refine troops' tactical adaptability. Specialist detachments from each army engage in advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) training, focusing on signal interception, jamming, spectrum control, and drone neutralization, thereby increasing both contingents' effectiveness in contested electromagnetic environments and advancing battlefield readiness.

A pivotal moment of Exercise SHAKTI-VIII was a demanding 96-hour joint field exercise, simulating multi-domain operations under sustained pressure. This phase rigorously tested participants' endurance, decision-making, and coordination across various command levels, delivering crucial insights into joint mission execution and tactical flexibility. During this phase, the Indian contingent was visited by Sanjeev Singla, Ambassador of India to France, who praised their professionalism and emphasized their role in reinforcing India-France defense ties. His visit boosted morale and reaffirmed India's dedication to its enduring strategic partnership with France.

Exercise SHAKTI-VIII continues to stand as a key platform for exchanging best practices, developing integrated operational capabilities, and deepening military trust. It not only enhances tactical and technical synergy but also supports broader regional security and strategic alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

