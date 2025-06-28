Left Menu

Deadly Suicide Attack in Pakistan's North Waziristan Leaves Over a Dozen Soldiers Dead

A suicide attack in North Waziristan's Khadi Market resulted in the death of over a dozen soldiers, with many others injured, marking one of the deadliest assaults on Pakistani forces in recent times. The attack, claimed by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, highlights increasing regional violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:12 IST
Deadly Suicide Attack in Pakistan's North Waziristan Leaves Over a Dozen Soldiers Dead
People prepare graves for the victims of suicide bombing in Bannu in Pakistan earlier this year. (File photo: Rueters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a devastating suicide attack on Saturday, over a dozen soldiers were killed and numerous others injured in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The attack occurred at Khadi Market in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, according to reports by Al Jazeera.

The attacker reportedly detonated explosives near a bomb disposal unit vehicle, causing overwhelming casualties. As per security sources cited by Khyber Chronicles, at least 13 people were killed and 24 individuals, including 14 civilians, sustained injuries, making it one of the deadliest assaults in recent months.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, associated with the Pakistan Taliban (TTP), claimed responsibility. This event underscores the rising violence in Pakistan's frontier areas since the Taliban's ascendancy in Afghanistan. It follows a similar attack in Spinwam tehsil in February, where four security personnel and three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire, as reported by Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025