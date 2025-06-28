Deadly Suicide Attack in Pakistan's North Waziristan Leaves Over a Dozen Soldiers Dead
A suicide attack in North Waziristan's Khadi Market resulted in the death of over a dozen soldiers, with many others injured, marking one of the deadliest assaults on Pakistani forces in recent times. The attack, claimed by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, highlights increasing regional violence.
In a devastating suicide attack on Saturday, over a dozen soldiers were killed and numerous others injured in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The attack occurred at Khadi Market in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, according to reports by Al Jazeera.
The attacker reportedly detonated explosives near a bomb disposal unit vehicle, causing overwhelming casualties. As per security sources cited by Khyber Chronicles, at least 13 people were killed and 24 individuals, including 14 civilians, sustained injuries, making it one of the deadliest assaults in recent months.
The Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, associated with the Pakistan Taliban (TTP), claimed responsibility. This event underscores the rising violence in Pakistan's frontier areas since the Taliban's ascendancy in Afghanistan. It follows a similar attack in Spinwam tehsil in February, where four security personnel and three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire, as reported by Dawn.
