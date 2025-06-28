India and Russia Forge Stronger Military Ties Amidst Strategic SCO Summit

In a significant move to bolster military ties, the Indian Army participated in the 4th Indo-Russian Inter-Governmental Commission Sub Working Group meeting in St. Petersburg, focusing on enhancing defense cooperation with Russian Land Forces. The discussions centered on collaborations in advanced military technologies like drones and electronic warfare.

The event included a visit to esteemed Russian military institutions, Mikhailovskaya Artillery Academy and the 56th Guards District Training Centre. Meanwhile, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers' gathering in Qingdao, China, furthering bilateral defense relations.

As the SCO meeting commenced, Singh joined global leaders to discuss regional security, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation. The Defence Ministry emphasized India's commitment to the SCO's principles of sovereignty and mutual respect, advocating for increased trade and connectivity among member states. China's recent Chairmanship highlights the ongoing multilateral collaboration within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)