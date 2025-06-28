Left Menu

India and Russia Forge Stronger Military Ties Amidst Strategic SCO Summit

The Indian Army strengthened defense collaborations with Russian forces at the Indo-Russian Sub Working Group meeting in St. Petersburg. Alongside, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the SCO Defence Ministers' summit, emphasizing India's commitment to peace, security, and cooperation, whilst advocating for joint counter-terrorism efforts.

Indian and Russian Army officials during IRIGC meet in St. Petersburg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant move to bolster military ties, the Indian Army participated in the 4th Indo-Russian Inter-Governmental Commission Sub Working Group meeting in St. Petersburg, focusing on enhancing defense cooperation with Russian Land Forces. The discussions centered on collaborations in advanced military technologies like drones and electronic warfare.

The event included a visit to esteemed Russian military institutions, Mikhailovskaya Artillery Academy and the 56th Guards District Training Centre. Meanwhile, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers' gathering in Qingdao, China, furthering bilateral defense relations.

As the SCO meeting commenced, Singh joined global leaders to discuss regional security, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation. The Defence Ministry emphasized India's commitment to the SCO's principles of sovereignty and mutual respect, advocating for increased trade and connectivity among member states. China's recent Chairmanship highlights the ongoing multilateral collaboration within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

