Abu Dhabi's Federal Traffic Council Sets Sights on a Safer 2025

The Federal Traffic Council of the UAE's Ministry of Interior held its second meeting of 2025, chaired by Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, to advance traffic safety. Key topics included educational campaigns and performance outcomes of past campaigns, aimed at reducing accidents and enhancing road safety.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In Abu Dhabi, the Federal Traffic Council of the Ministry of Interior convened for its second meeting of 2025, presided over by Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi. The virtual meeting underscored the Council's ongoing efforts to boost traffic safety nationwide.

Discussions centered on upcoming educational initiatives, including the launch of a third quarterly campaign titled 'A Summer Without Accidents.' This campaign, set to commence in July, seeks to elevate road safety awareness and compliance with traffic laws across all societal segments.

Evaluations of previous campaigns demonstrated enhanced community involvement and legal adherence, highlighting improvements in public service delivery and strategic partnerships aimed at creating a safer traffic environment. The Council reaffirmed its role in shaping vital traffic policies and fostering a culture of collective road safety responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

