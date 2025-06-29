Taiwan Urges Peaceful Dialogue Amid South China Sea Naming Dispute

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan has made a plea for dialogue and restraint following the Philippines' decision to endorse new names for over 130 maritime features within the Kalayaan Island Group, part of the Spratly Islands. This move, as reported by the Taipei Times, highlights the brewing tensions over sovereignty in the South China Sea.

In a formal communication, MoFA urged stakeholders such as Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei to refrain from actions likely to escalate tensions. The focus remains on upholding international laws, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to sustain peace and stability.

The ministry acknowledged the significant step taken by Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo in backing the use of standardized Philippine names for these features, reinforcing the Philippines' sovereign rights under UNCLOS. Moreover, Taiwan reaffirmed the global consensus on securing freedom of navigation and emphasized its own commitment to resolving disputes through multilateral dialogue and joint resource development, following President Tsai Ing-wen's framework from 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)