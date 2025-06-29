India-Vietnam Cultural Ties Strengthen Through Buddha's Sacred Relics
In the 123rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi highlighted India's initiative to share Buddha's relics with Vietnam, drawing 1.5 crore visitors. The event, now a national festival in Vietnam, underscores strong cultural ties and Buddhism's power to unite countries, fostering global cultural appreciation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 123rd broadcast of 'Mann Ki Baat,' highlighted India's initiative of sharing sacred relics of Lord Buddha with Vietnam. This cultural exchange has drawn over 1.5 crore visitors at nine locations across Vietnam, transforming it into a national festival and showcasing India's profound cultural influence globally.
In his address, PM Modi described messages from Vietnamese citizens expressing gratitude for the opportunity to witness the holy relics. These relics, originally discovered at Nagarjunakonda in Andhra Pradesh, illustrate India's deep-seated historical ties with Buddhism.
The event saw participation from diverse sections of Vietnamese society, with the President, Deputy Prime Minister, and senior ministers paying respects. The overwhelming response prompted an extension request from the Vietnamese government, which India readily accepted. PM Modi encouraged citizens to visit Buddhist sites, reinforcing Buddhism's power to unite cultures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
