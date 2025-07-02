Balochistan: Second Baloch woman forcibly disappeared in a month, Rubina Baloch abducted in Turbat

A Baloch woman has allegedly been forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces in Turbat, Balochistan. This incident marks the second occurrence involving a Baloch woman in just over a month, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP). Rubina Baloch, 30 years old, was seized on Monday while she was visiting her sister in the Overseas Colony area of Turbat city.

She works as a Lady Health Visitor for the government and hails from Gowarkop in Kech district. Personnel from the Frontier Corps and Military Intelligence reportedly detained her during a targeted operation around 4:00 pm Her current location remains unknown, as stated by TBP. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has confirmed the incident and expressed serious concern over what it described as a "rising trend" of forcibly disappearing Baloch women. They demanded Rubina's immediate release.

The Baloch Women Forum also condemned the kidnapping. In a statement, the organisation noted: "It is profoundly troubling that this afternoon at about 4 on June 30, another Baloch woman, Rubina Baloch, daughter of Mohib Ullah and a resident of Sari Kallag Gowarkop, was forcibly taken from her sister's home in Turbat's Overseas Colony. She is a Lady Health Visitor by profession who was taken unlawfully." The forum cautioned that such disappearances of Baloch women are becoming "increasingly common" and urged the state's law enforcement agencies to "avoid involving women in the reprehensible act of enforced disappearances and unknown detentions."

Rubina's abduction follows just one month after the disappearance of Mahjabeen Baloch, a 24-year-old student and polio survivor, who was taken from Quetta Civil Hospital on May 29. Mahjabeen had been temporarily residing at the hospital due to a lack of space in her university dormitory. She was reportedly taken during a coordinated operation involving police, the Counter-Terrorism Department, and intelligence officials. Her whereabouts also remain unknown, as highlighted in the TBP report. (ANI)

