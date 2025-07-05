Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Champions Emirati Heritage at Al Seef Palace

In Abu Dhabi, Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, welcomed the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority delegation at Al Seef Palace. Led by Chairman Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, the meeting underlined the leadership's ongoing commitment to preserving national heritage and enhancing its societal role.

Discussions focused on the Authority's strategic framework, covering over 62 projects and 231 activities, aimed at promoting national identity through heritage. The strategy endeavored to cultivate heritage-related talents, empower the heritage economy, and increase Emirati heritage's global influence.

Bin Zayed emphasized the importance of safeguarding Emirati heritage for future generations, aligning with UAE leadership's vision. He commended the Authority's efforts and urged better community outreach to bolster the UAE's cultural footprint globally. Key cultural events, such as the Liwa Dates Festival, were highlighted for their role in boosting tourism and honoring local traditions.

