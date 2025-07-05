Left Menu

Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Champions Emirati Heritage at Al Seef Palace

Abu Dhabi's Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority at Al Seef Palace, emphasizing national efforts to preserve Emirati heritage. Discussions included strategic goals to promote heritage in youth, expand heritage economy, and boost global cultural presence. Notable festivals aim to enrich tourism and cultural activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:32 IST
Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Champions Emirati Heritage at Al Seef Palace
Hamdan bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority strategy, Liwa Dates Festival 2025 plan (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In Abu Dhabi, Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, welcomed the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority delegation at Al Seef Palace. Led by Chairman Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, the meeting underlined the leadership's ongoing commitment to preserving national heritage and enhancing its societal role.

Discussions focused on the Authority's strategic framework, covering over 62 projects and 231 activities, aimed at promoting national identity through heritage. The strategy endeavored to cultivate heritage-related talents, empower the heritage economy, and increase Emirati heritage's global influence.

Bin Zayed emphasized the importance of safeguarding Emirati heritage for future generations, aligning with UAE leadership's vision. He commended the Authority's efforts and urged better community outreach to bolster the UAE's cultural footprint globally. Key cultural events, such as the Liwa Dates Festival, were highlighted for their role in boosting tourism and honoring local traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025