Doha Summit: A New Chapter in International Cooperation against Afghanistan's Drug Challenges

The Doha summit, attended by 29 countries, focused on drug control, addiction treatment, and economic alternatives in Afghanistan. The meeting emphasized international collaboration to tackle narcotics challenges, with discussions on anti-drug efforts, economic growth, and infrastructure. The summit highlighted joint commitments to support Afghanistan's stability and development.

In a significant development, the Ministry of Interior announced major commitments on drug control, addiction treatment, and developing alternative livelihoods during the Doha meeting, as reported by Tolo News. This two-day summit, attended by representatives from 29 countries and international organizations, centered on collaboration and practical strategies to address narcotics challenges in Afghanistan.

Abdul Mateen Qane, the ministry's spokesperson, highlighted that discussions focused on joint cooperation and finding practical solutions. The Islamic Emirate regards this meeting as a step toward engaging positively with the international community, focusing on areas such as combating drug trafficking, providing alternative livelihoods, and treating drug addiction.

Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister for Policy at the Ministry of Economy, underscored the summit's success for Afghanistan, with 25 countries supporting efforts to bolster the private sector and small enterprises. A political analyst emphasized that for the international community to effectively combat drugs, support for farmers and security forces, as well as investment in Afghanistan, is crucial. Meanwhile, informal sessions with envoys from Pakistan, China, and Russia committed to regional cooperation for stability.

