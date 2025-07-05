Iran's Crackdown on Afghan Migrants Sparks Global Outcry

The United Nations has issued a strong warning regarding Iran's alleged actions against Afghan migrants, accusing them of espionage in a tense regional climate. The UN official has flagged concerns over potential human rights violations, encompassing arbitrary arrests and mistreatment of minority groups.

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, expressed grave concerns about reports indicating that Iranian authorities have unjustly targeted Afghan migrants, deploying allegations of spying. In a recent statement, Bennett criticized the use of violence and derogatory terms against these individuals, urging respect and protection of migrant rights.

The issue arises against a backdrop of increased Israeli and U.S. military activity, influencing Iran's internal security measures. Observers have lamented the suppression of dissent under the guise of national security, drawing attention to the execution of individuals on espionage charges, a matter of international debate and scrutiny.