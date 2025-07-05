Left Menu

Iran's Crackdown on Afghan Migrants Sparks Global Outcry

The UN has raised alarm over Iran's alleged detention of Afghan migrants on espionage charges, amid increasing regional tensions. Concerns include arbitrary arrests, human rights abuses, and targeted crackdowns on minority communities. Experts decry the exploitation of geopolitical conflicts to justify repression and demand justice for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:28 IST
Iran's Crackdown on Afghan Migrants Sparks Global Outcry
Richard Bennett, UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Afghanistan, addresses concerns over Iran's treatment of Afghan migrants (Source: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United Nations has issued a strong warning regarding Iran's alleged actions against Afghan migrants, accusing them of espionage in a tense regional climate. The UN official has flagged concerns over potential human rights violations, encompassing arbitrary arrests and mistreatment of minority groups.

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, expressed grave concerns about reports indicating that Iranian authorities have unjustly targeted Afghan migrants, deploying allegations of spying. In a recent statement, Bennett criticized the use of violence and derogatory terms against these individuals, urging respect and protection of migrant rights.

The issue arises against a backdrop of increased Israeli and U.S. military activity, influencing Iran's internal security measures. Observers have lamented the suppression of dissent under the guise of national security, drawing attention to the execution of individuals on espionage charges, a matter of international debate and scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025