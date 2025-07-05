Tibet's Future at Stake: Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday, Report Exposes Chinese Policies

In a poignant juxtaposition of celebration and caution, Tibetans worldwide are marking the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with both joy and concern. The Tibet Action Institute has unveiled a groundbreaking report titled "When they came to take our children," warning of the severe risks posed by China's colonial boarding schools to Tibet's future.

Released amid the festive atmosphere in Dharamshala, the report sheds light on new evidence indicating the systematic abuse, neglect, and indoctrination of Tibetan children within Chinese government-operated schools. Tibetan leaders, including the Sikyong Penpa Tsering, gathered to emphasize the report's significance as a call to action against policies threatening Tibet's cultural heritage.

While spirits are high in the lead-up to the Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6, a statement from His Holiness has underscored a deeper issue. The Dalai Lama reaffirmed that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust can recognize future reincarnations, thereby excluding China's involvement, amid ongoing disputes over his succession.

(With inputs from agencies.)