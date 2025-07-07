Left Menu

BRICS Summit in Rio: Strong Stand Against Global Terrorism

At the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio, leaders aligned with India's anti-terror stance, advocating for a global legal framework to combat terrorism. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the threat's global challenge, stressing the importance of international solidarity. The summit reaffirmed commitment to counter-terror efforts, condemning acts like the Pahalgam attack.

  Brazil

In an emphatic declaration at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, leaders from key global economies rallied behind a united stand against terrorism, echoing sentiments long championed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasizing the need for a united legal approach, the group voiced strong support for India's proposed Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) within the United Nations framework.

The CCIT seeks to formalize legal avenues for addressing various manifestations of terrorism, including its funding and the cross-border movement of terrorists, through mechanisms for prosecution or extradition. The joint statement issued post-summit ventures a robust condemnation of terrorism, akin to the paths taken by Modi's regime, affirming solidarity and condemnation of terror manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists and financial abettors.

Prime Minister Modi, over the course of the summit, urged for making terrorism condemnation a universal principle rather than a selective choice. Using the tragic Pahalgam terror attack as an illustrative point, he underscored the urgent need for unwavering international solidarity against terror threats. Reaffirming sanctions against perpetrators and supporters, Modi reiterated terrorism's threat to global peace, shifting the onus on global powers to act decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

