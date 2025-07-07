Left Menu

Strategic Dialogues: Modi's Diplomatic Engagements

Prime Minister Modi held significant bilateral meetings with Malaysia and Cuba's leaders, focusing on terror response, economic cooperation, and UPI adoption. Discussions also included ASEAN-India relations and the integration of Ayurveda in Cuba. Additional brief interactions took place with South Africa and Vietnam's leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:57 IST
MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, in a series of high-stakes diplomatic engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. Discussions with Malaysia covered terrorism, regional security, and the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement, while talks with Cuba focused on economic cooperation and digital infrastructure.

Modi commended Ibrahim for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the need for a united regional front against terrorism. The two leaders further explored enhancing cooperation through the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, continuing ASEAN's successful stewardship.

In Cuba, bilateral talks revolved around India's digital innovations, including UPI's adoption, and the potential integration of Ayurveda into Cuba's healthcare system. Modi also had brief interactions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, further solidifying India's global relations.

