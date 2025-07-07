Strategic Dialogues: Modi's Diplomatic Engagements
Prime Minister Modi held significant bilateral meetings with Malaysia and Cuba's leaders, focusing on terror response, economic cooperation, and UPI adoption. Discussions also included ASEAN-India relations and the integration of Ayurveda in Cuba. Additional brief interactions took place with South Africa and Vietnam's leaders.
- Country:
- Brazil
On Sunday, in a series of high-stakes diplomatic engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. Discussions with Malaysia covered terrorism, regional security, and the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement, while talks with Cuba focused on economic cooperation and digital infrastructure.
Modi commended Ibrahim for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the need for a united regional front against terrorism. The two leaders further explored enhancing cooperation through the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, continuing ASEAN's successful stewardship.
In Cuba, bilateral talks revolved around India's digital innovations, including UPI's adoption, and the potential integration of Ayurveda into Cuba's healthcare system. Modi also had brief interactions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, further solidifying India's global relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-UK Free Trade Agreement Nears Final Stages
IDFC FIRST Bank Introduces UPI Payments for NRIs Using International Mobile Numbers
IDFC FIRST Bank Empowers NRIs with Seamless UPI Integration
Palghar tribal leader who promoted Ayurveda dies at 82
Revolutionizing Banking: Slice UPI Credit Card Launches With India's First UPI Bank Branch