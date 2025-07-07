Elon Musk Mocks Trump Over Epstein Case, Sparks Controversy with Allegations

In a provocative move, tech mogul Elon Musk took a jab at former ally and current adversary, President Donald Trump, over the administration's perceived inaction in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Early Monday, Musk shared a meme on X mocking the lack of arrests connected to Epstein, whose death sparked widespread conspiracy theories.

The image, captioned "What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested-o'clock again...," lampoons the ongoing absence of charges against figures purportedly linked to Epstein. This comes in the wake of an Axios report about a Justice Department and FBI memo, which found no evidence of a 'client list' or coercion by the convicted sex offender.

Trump's camp reacted sharply, heightening tensions with Musk, who previously incited intrigue by claiming incriminating Epstein documents involve Trump. Such remarks converge with Trump's critique of Musk's political ventures, including his advocacy for a third party, which Trump warns would only exacerbate national political chaos.

