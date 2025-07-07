Left Menu

Elon Musk Mocks Trump Over Epstein Case, Sparks Controversy with Allegations

Elon Musk ridicules the Trump administration's inaction on the Jeffrey Epstein case, alleging Trump is implicated. His post follows an FBI memo negating Epstein-related blackmail charges. Trump, meanwhile, rebukes Musk's political stance, further escalating their feud, amid ongoing conspiracy theories and Musk's third-party political ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:46 IST
Tech billionaire Elon Musk (on left) and US President Trump (on right) (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a provocative move, tech mogul Elon Musk took a jab at former ally and current adversary, President Donald Trump, over the administration's perceived inaction in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Early Monday, Musk shared a meme on X mocking the lack of arrests connected to Epstein, whose death sparked widespread conspiracy theories.

The image, captioned "What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested-o'clock again...," lampoons the ongoing absence of charges against figures purportedly linked to Epstein. This comes in the wake of an Axios report about a Justice Department and FBI memo, which found no evidence of a 'client list' or coercion by the convicted sex offender.

Trump's camp reacted sharply, heightening tensions with Musk, who previously incited intrigue by claiming incriminating Epstein documents involve Trump. Such remarks converge with Trump's critique of Musk's political ventures, including his advocacy for a third party, which Trump warns would only exacerbate national political chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

