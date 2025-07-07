Left Menu

Controversial Blasphemy Charge: Ahmadi Man Accused Over Ashura Food Distribution

A Pakistani Ahmadi community member faces blasphemy charges for distributing free food during Ashura. The incident highlights persistent persecution, as a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him for identifying himself as Muslim. Reported amid longstanding legal and social challenges, the case echoes ongoing calls for religious freedom in Pakistan.

07-07-2025
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In a case that underscores persistent religious intolerance, an Ahmadi man in Pakistan is facing blasphemy charges for distributing free food on the Islamic holy day of Ashura in Gujranwala.

The charges, reported by Dawn, were initiated by a complaint which accused the man of posing as a Muslim while distributing biryani.

The incident reflects broader issues for the Ahmadiyya community, who are legally persecuted under Pakistani law, prohibiting them from practicing or identifying as Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

