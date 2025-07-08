Central Texas Devastated by Catastrophic Floods: Over 100 Dead and Dozens Missing

Catastrophic flooding in central Texas has claimed the lives of more than 100 people as state authorities work tirelessly to conduct rescue operations. With a relief in weather conditions expected, rescuers continue their search under clearer skies, according to a CNN report released Tuesday.

Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls summer retreat, remains among the hardest-hit areas, recording 27 camper and counselor fatalities. Another 11 individuals associated with the camp are still missing, contributing to the 24 people unaccounted for statewide, confirmed by the Kerr County Sheriff, Larry Leitha. The trail of devastation has left 75 dead in Kerr County alone.

In the capital's region, Travis County, local officials report seven fatalities with another ten missing. Rescue efforts are backed by over 20 state agencies, as Governor Greg Abbott confirms ongoing operations to locate survivors. Authorities anticipate drier weather ahead, with rain expected to lessen, reducing the threat of further flooding.

