US Urges Peaceful Dialogue Amid New China-Taiwan Air Route Tensions

In response to China's recent announcement of a new civilian air route near the unofficial median line of the Taiwan Strait, the United States has called for dialogue to resolve the growing tensions. The move by Beijing has drawn strong protests from Taipei, which sees this as a threat to both air safety and regional stability.

A spokesperson for the US State Department emphasized the importance of resolving cross-strait differences peacefully and without coercion. This message follows Beijing's decision to unilaterally launch the W121 flight route. The United States reiterated its stance that any issues related to civil aviation should be addressed through dialogue acceptable to both sides of the Strait.

This development comes ahead of Taiwan's major military exercise, Han Kuang, scheduled for July 9, simulating defense scenarios against China. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council criticized Beijing's action as a destabilizing move that undermines prior agreements and escalates regional tensions. The situation is further complicated by the controversial M503 route, which overlaps disputed air defense zones.

