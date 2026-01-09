India Calls for Peaceful Resolution Amid Rising Tensions in Taiwan Strait

India has reiterated its call for peaceful dispute resolution and restraint from all parties in response to China's recent military exercises around Taiwan. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized India's interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region due to its substantial trade and economic engagement.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command concluded its 'Justice Mission 2025' with comprehensive military drills, employing naval, air, and ground forces to demonstrate joint operational capabilities. The exercises, aimed at testing a regional blockade, involved destroyers, fighters, and simulated strikes by H-6K bombers on targets in Taiwan.

Beijing labeled these drills a deterrence measure against Taiwan's alleged separatism and criticized recent US arms sales to the island. The US arms package approval, inciting Beijing's ire, has led China to impose sanctions on US defense-related entities, accusing Washington of violating the one-China principle.

(With inputs from agencies.)