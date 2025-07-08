Baloch Yakjehti Committee Challenges Legal Suppression in Virtual Debate

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) took to its Virtual Debate Series to spotlight an urgent issue surrounding the state's alleged misuse of legal tools. At the forefront of this discussion, human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari delivered a fierce critique of what she perceives as the state's strategy to suppress indigenous Baloch voices.

Mazari highlighted the detention of Mahrang Baloch and other BYC members, calling it a severe breach of constitutional rights. She accused the state of using the colonial-era 3MPO ordinance to curtail lawful dissent, labeling such acts as unlawful and politically driven. The 3MPO, originally intended for political control under General Ayub Khan, allows indefinite detention without charge, a direct violation of Article 9 of Pakistan's Constitution.

BYC's statement expressed disappointment in the Balochistan High Court's stance, criticizing its failure to check these detentions despite existing legal precedents. Mazari urged legal redress, pointing out that detentions with malicious intent should be nullified. The committee reaffirmed its dedication to peaceful resistance, emphasizing that the law should uphold justice, not facilitate oppression.