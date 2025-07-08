Xi Jinping's Strategic Shake-Up: Reshaping China's Military Landscape

In a significant display of military might, a Chinese naval task force, including the aircraft carrier Shandong, arrived in Hong Kong last week for the territory's handover anniversary. While this underscores Xi Jinping's investment in the People's Liberation Army (PLA), it also comes amid a leadership shake-up under his regime.

Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, Chief of Staff of the PLA Navy, is the latest senior officer to be ousted. His dismissal from China's National People's Congress was confirmed on June 27, 2025. Despite his rapid rise, Andrew Erickson of the US Naval War College suggests Li's firing points to deeper issues within the military hierarchy.

Xi's aggressive anti-corruption drive has affected top military and defense industry figures. This includes high-ranking members of the Central Military Commission and prominent commanders within various PLA branches, sparking debates about factionalism and Xi's strategy to centralize military power.