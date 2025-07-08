Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic Shake-Up: Reshaping China's Military Landscape

Xi Jinping's ongoing military purges highlight a strategic effort to consolidate power and mold the People's Liberation Army into a formidable force. Recent high-profile dismissals echo his anti-corruption agenda, fueling speculation about factionalism and Xi's ultimate aims for China's military assertiveness and readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:51 IST
Xi Jinping's Strategic Shake-Up: Reshaping China's Military Landscape
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo: X@GlobalTimes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PLARF

In a significant display of military might, a Chinese naval task force, including the aircraft carrier Shandong, arrived in Hong Kong last week for the territory's handover anniversary. While this underscores Xi Jinping's investment in the People's Liberation Army (PLA), it also comes amid a leadership shake-up under his regime.

Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, Chief of Staff of the PLA Navy, is the latest senior officer to be ousted. His dismissal from China's National People's Congress was confirmed on June 27, 2025. Despite his rapid rise, Andrew Erickson of the US Naval War College suggests Li's firing points to deeper issues within the military hierarchy.

Xi's aggressive anti-corruption drive has affected top military and defense industry figures. This includes high-ranking members of the Central Military Commission and prominent commanders within various PLA branches, sparking debates about factionalism and Xi's strategy to centralize military power.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025