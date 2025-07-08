Left Menu

WFP Sounds Alarm: Afghan Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies Amid Aid Shortages

The World Food Programme warns of a dire summer for Afghanistan, with 10 million in urgent need of food aid but only 1 million can be supported due to funding gaps. Plummeting international aid worsens poverty and instability, emphasizing the need for improved relations and resource management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:04 IST
Afghans wait for food aid as WFP warns of growing hunger crisis amid funding shortages (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent warning regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, highlighting the stark reality that ten million people require immediate food assistance this summer. Due to severe funding shortages, however, only one million can be assisted, according to a report by Tolo News.

This plea comes amid a significant decline in international aid, which has left countless Afghan families mired in poverty, malnutrition, and economic instability. Experts urge that the solution lies in fortifying international relations and optimizing Afghanistan's natural and human resources.

The Ministry of Economy has reportedly initiated programs to tackle poverty and unemployment, offering a glimmer of hope. However, spokesperson Abdul Rahman Habib emphasized that comprehensive economic improvement necessitates lifting sanctions and fostering international support for family-strengthening programs, job creation, and enhanced purchasing power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

