Crisis Deepens: Afghan Children Face Growing Malnutrition Threat

The food crisis in Afghanistan is escalating as hundreds of thousands more children are anticipated to suffer from acute malnutrition this year. A United Nations official highlighted that the significant reduction in international aid, coupled with ongoing violence at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, is intensifying the crisis.

UN World Food Programme's Country Director, John Aylieff, revealed in a press briefing that a staggering 3.7 million Afghan children will require malnutrition treatment, with an additional 200,000 children facing acute malnutrition this year. However, Aylieff pointed out that funding shortages mean that the UN agency can only assist one in four children in need of treatment.

Further exacerbating the crisis, expulsion policies in neighboring Pakistan and Iran have led to the return of over 5 million people to Afghanistan, further straining the country's limited resources. With ongoing conflict preventing access to healthcare services and concerns over increased mortality during harsh winters, the situation remains dire.

(With inputs from agencies.)