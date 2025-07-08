Elon Musk and Trump's Political Showdown: A New Era of Rivalry

In a bold political maneuver, tech billionaire Elon Musk has ramped up his feud with former U.S. President Donald Trump by announcing the creation of a new political group, the 'America Party.' This move, reported by The Hill, comes alongside mounting criticisms over Trump's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The rift between the two deepened after the Republican Party, backed by Trump, pushed through a major policy bill. Subsequently, Musk has revealed his intention to support primary challengers against GOP members who supported the measure. Dismissing the new party, Trump labeled Musk's initiative as 'ridiculous' and termed him a 'train wreck,' suggesting the venture is likely to fail within the U.S. political system.

Trump took to Truth Social to criticize Musk's plans, stating, 'Third Political Parties have never succeeded in the United States.' He argued such initiatives create 'disruption and chaos,' which he attributes to the 'Radical Left Democrats.' According to The Hill, Musk introduced the America Party after polling users on his platform X, regarding their votes on independence from the bipartisan system. Musk declared, 'The America Party is formed to restore your freedom within our one-party system masquerading as democracy.'

Musk also stirred the pot on the Epstein controversy with a sarcastic post on X about the DOJ and FBI's memo concluding no Epstein 'client list' exists. He quipped, 'What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested-o'clock again,' accompanied by an image labeled 'The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter' with all zeroes. When queried about the Epstein matter, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt remarked, 'The administration insists on accountability for all criminals,' as noted by The Hill.

Republican strategist Brian Seitchik commented that Musk's political ambitions could spell more trouble for Republicans than Trump himself. He highlighted that Musk's financial power in the political arena, notably through his America PAC's $250 million support for Trump's 2024 endeavors, poses a potential threat in future elections. GOP strategist Alex Conant emphasized that Musk is still anticipating meaningful policy victories despite his financial investments.

Experts and political analysts have expressed skepticism over Musk's bid to establish a new party. John Pitney, a Claremont McKenna College professor, noted the intrinsic difficulties in creating a viable political base for a new party. He remarked, 'Musk will eventually realize that forming a third party is extremely challenging.' This conflict marks a dramatic shift in Musk and Trump's past alliance, where Trump once lauded Musk's fiscal reforms and awarded him a ceremonial key to the White House. Previously, during Musk's tenure with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), he held significant influence at the White House.

Trump, however, appears to be adopting a hardline stance, hinting at possible deportation of the South African-born Musk and targeting DOGE against his ventures. Pitney observed, 'A clash with Trump was inevitable. Neither Musk nor Trump are known for forgiveness or amnesty towards rivals.'

(With inputs from agencies.)