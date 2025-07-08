Left Menu

Nepal PM Oli Surveys Rasuwa Flood Devastation

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli visited Rasuwa to inspect flood damage in the Bhotekoshi River, resulting in 7 dead and 18 missing. Accompanied by other high-ranking officials, Oli assessed damaged infrastructure and instructed intensified rescue efforts, pledging swift government action for rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:53 IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli visits flood-hit Rasuwa district (Image: X/@kpsharmaoli). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the aftermath of a devastating flood in the Bhotekoshi River, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, with a team of senior officials, surveyed the hard-hit regions of Rasuwa on Tuesday. The disaster has claimed seven lives and left 18 individuals unaccounted for.

During the inspection, the high-level delegation, which included Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, evaluated significant infrastructural damage, particularly at the Rasuwagadhi border. Key installations like the Miteri Bridge and customs yard have been severely affected, with impacts also noted at the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project's dam. Sections of the Pasang Lhamu Highway remain obstructed by flood debris.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with 55 individuals saved thus far. The missing persons include security personnel from the Nepal Police and Chinese and local nationals. Prime Minister Oli has instructed local authorities to enhance rescue and relief operations, emphasizing a prompt governmental response to facilitate rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

