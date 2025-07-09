India's First ISS Visitor: Group Captain Shukla's Pioneering Space Mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has made history as the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) through Axiom Mission 4. He has expressed his enthusiasm for the extensive scientific research underway, especially highlighting the Indian-led initiatives.

During an interaction with Axiom Space's Chief Scientist, Dr. Lucie Low, Shukla gave an overview of the ongoing research at the ISS, emphasizing the importance of the station as a cutting-edge laboratory for innovation. He stated that his mission is unlocking new possibilities for Indian scientists in space research.

Among various projects, one that stands out is stem cell research aimed at determining if supplements can enhance recovery and repair. Shukla, who serves as a liaison between researchers and the ISS, takes pride in his role in facilitating advancements that could prove pivotal for Indian and global science communities.

