Dalai Lama Reaffirms Legacy: A Stand Against China's Interference

The Dalai Lama asserts authority in choosing his successor, countering China's interference claims, marking a pivotal stance in Tibetan autonomy. His 90th birthday saw wide support for his stance from international groups, marking the start of the 'Year of Compassion' to celebrate his teachings and legacy.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Image: X@DalaiLama). Image Credit: ANI
The Dalai Lama recently confirmed that only his office has the authority to identify his successor, effectively countering the Chinese Communist Party's attempts to interfere in Tibetan religious matters, as noted by the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan (HRNTT), as reported by Taipei Times.

HRNTT Secretary-General Tashi Tsering praised this declaration as a significant rebuttal to China's claims of having a say in selecting the next Dalai Lama. He emphasized that the sole authority lies with the Dalai Lama and his institution, urging Tibetans to uphold his legacy and resist Chinese influence.

The Dalai Lama's 90th birthday in Dharamsala saw participation from HRNTT, Hong Kong Outlanders (HKO), Taiwan's Students for a Free Tibet, and several Taiwanese civic leaders. The groups pledged to strengthen Taiwan-Tibet solidarity and celebrate the 'Year of Compassion' with events highlighting Tibetan history and the Dalai Lama's teachings.

