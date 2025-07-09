India and Namibia Forge New Alliances Amid Historic State Visit

In a historic visit underscoring the strengthening diplomatic relations between India and Namibia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah presided over the exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Thursday. These agreements are set to bolster cooperation in entrepreneurship and healthcare, signaling a dynamic new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Namibia formally joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance. In a significant development, the launch of a new digital payments system in Namibia later this year was announced. This follows a UPI technology licensing agreement between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Bank of Namibia, a landmark move that took place in April 2024.

Warmly welcomed by Namibian officials and Indian expatriates alike, PM Modi's State visit is set against a backdrop of expanding India-Namibia collaborations, highlighted by the successful transfer of cheetahs under India's 'Project Cheetah'. The visit, marking PM Modi's first to Namibia and a significant historical milestone, also followed his participation in the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.