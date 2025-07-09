Left Menu

India and Namibia Forge New Alliances Amid Historic State Visit

India and Namibia have solidified their ties by signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding in entrepreneurship, health, and digital payments. In the presence of leaders from both countries, Namibia joined two global initiatives, further strengthening their partnership. The visit also marked Prime Minister Modi’s first trip to Namibia.

Indian and Namibia exchange MoUs in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Namibia

In a historic visit underscoring the strengthening diplomatic relations between India and Namibia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah presided over the exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Thursday. These agreements are set to bolster cooperation in entrepreneurship and healthcare, signaling a dynamic new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Namibia formally joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance. In a significant development, the launch of a new digital payments system in Namibia later this year was announced. This follows a UPI technology licensing agreement between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Bank of Namibia, a landmark move that took place in April 2024.

Warmly welcomed by Namibian officials and Indian expatriates alike, PM Modi's State visit is set against a backdrop of expanding India-Namibia collaborations, highlighted by the successful transfer of cheetahs under India's 'Project Cheetah'. The visit, marking PM Modi's first to Namibia and a significant historical milestone, also followed his participation in the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.

