Left Menu

India-Namibia Forge Digital Future with Landmark UPI Agreement

The Ministry of External Affairs announced a historic licensing agreement for real-time payments using India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Namibia. This collaboration is expected to revolutionize Namibia's financial landscape, boost digital services, and strengthen India-Namibia ties amid Prime Minister Modi's significant diplomatic tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:39 IST
India-Namibia Forge Digital Future with Landmark UPI Agreement
Ministry of External Affairs Briefing (Photo/ MEA India Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Namibia

In a landmark development, India and Namibia have signed a licensing agreement to implement the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system for real-time payments in Namibia, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. This unprecedented move marks Namibia as the first nation globally to deploy India's innovative digital payment technology.

During a press briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Namibian visit, Dammu Ravi, Secretary (East), emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership between the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and Namibia's Central Bank. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) aims to modernize Namibia's financial infrastructure by leveraging UPI's technology.

This collaboration is set to boost digital financial services, promote economic inclusion, and offer a significant stride in digital transactions within Namibia. Prime Minister Modi highlighted these advancements when addressing the Namibian Parliament, symbolizing a strengthened bilateral relationship and mutual growth in the digital sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025