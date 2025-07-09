Israeli Forces Intensify Operations in Gaza, Uncover Hidden Explosives

Israeli forces are ramping up their offensive in the Gaza Strip, launching airstrikes on more than 100 terrorist sites in the past 24 hours. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported significant breakthroughs, including the discovery and destruction of a hidden stockpile of explosives in civilian buildings in northern areas such as Shajaya and Zeitoun.

Central Gaza's Daraj Tuffah area witnessed targeted attacks on Hamas weapon depots, while southern operations in Rafah's Jenina neighbourhood led to the elimination of terror cells and the uncovering of tunnel shafts and booby-trapped structures. The ongoing military effort aims to dismantle the infrastructure supporting militant activities.

The heightened military actions were prompted by the recent deadly attacks by Hamas on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7, which resulted in 1,180 deaths and numerous kidnappings. Among the hostages taken, around 50 remain unaccounted for, with reports suggesting 30 may have died.