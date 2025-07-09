Left Menu

PM Modi's Landmark Diplomatic Tour: Fostering Global Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a week-long diplomatic tour, visiting five nations. His itinerary included Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, where he bolstered bilateral relations and emphasized cooperation over competition. Key agreements were reached, and Modi received Namibia's highest civilian honor, celebrating the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:41 IST
PM Modi concludes five-nation tour, departs Namibia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his extensive five-nation diplomatic tour on Wednesday, departing for New Delhi. His journey, spanning July 2 to July 9, took him to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, with a focus on strengthening international bonds.

During his engagement ahead of departure, PM Modi addressed the Namibian Parliament, earning a standing ovation. He emphasized cooperation, emphasizing shared growth within the context of Africa's industrialization and Agenda 2063. India's development partnerships in Africa, valued at over 12 billion dollars, aim for sustainable growth beyond serving as a mere source of raw materials.

Namibia received India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) technology, marking a landmark move for real-time payments. Discussions also included food security, defense cooperation, and the Cheetah relocation project's next phase. In recognition of the deep ties, PM Modi was honored with Namibia's highest civilian award and emphasized the enduring friendship between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

