Railway Board Urges Compliance with Loco Pilot Night Duty Norms

The Railway Board Chairman has called upon zonal railways to adhere to norms for booking loco pilots for continuous night duties. Reports of non-compliance have emerged, compromising safety. The existing rule limits continuous night duties to four nights, but violations persist due to staffing shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:32 IST
The Railway Board has raised concerns over zonal railways flouting established norms for booking loco pilots on continuous night duties.

Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, highlighted non-compliance during a recent safety review meeting, noting that some zones book loco pilots for more than the permissible four nights.

Despite a 2016 directive to cap night shifts to four consecutively, loopholes remain, exacerbated by staff shortages, prompting renewed calls for adherence to ensure passenger safety.

