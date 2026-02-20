Railway Board Urges Compliance with Loco Pilot Night Duty Norms

The Railway Board has raised concerns over zonal railways flouting established norms for booking loco pilots on continuous night duties.

Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, highlighted non-compliance during a recent safety review meeting, noting that some zones book loco pilots for more than the permissible four nights.

Despite a 2016 directive to cap night shifts to four consecutively, loopholes remain, exacerbated by staff shortages, prompting renewed calls for adherence to ensure passenger safety.

