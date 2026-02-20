Trump Weighs Limited Military Action on Iran: Potential Implications
U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating a limited military strike on Iran to compel it to negotiate on its nuclear program, though he provided no specific details about the plan during a briefing at the White House.
In a significant development concerning U.S.-Iran relations, President Donald Trump disclosed on Friday that he is considering a limited military strike on Iran. The potential strike aims to apply pressure on Iran to engage in negotiations over its contentious nuclear program.
During a briefing at the White House, Trump mentioned the possibility of a military intervention when questioned by reporters. Though he stopped short of detailing the plan, his comments suggest a strategic move to increase diplomatic leverage over Iran.
This revelation follows ongoing tensions between the two nations, with the U.S. administration seeking to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions through a combination of sanctions and diplomatic efforts. The prospect of military action indicates a possible escalation in tactics to reach a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
