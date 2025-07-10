Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Downpours and Fatalities in Pakistan

At least 11 people have been confirmed dead and numerous others injured as relentless monsoon rains battered Pakistan's Lahore, along with surrounding districts in Punjab Province and areas of Balochistan, according to a report by Dawn on Wednesday. The severe downpours led to widespread flooding, greatly disturbing daily life.

In Lahore, the deluge overwhelmed low-lying neighborhoods and major thoroughfares, underscoring inadequate drainage infrastructure. Data from Lahore's Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) indicated the region received an average rainfall of 58.8 mm, with Nishtar Town recording the highest at 84 mm, followed by Lakshmi Chowk with 78 mm and Paniwala Talab at 74 mm, as reported by Dawn.

Two significant spells of rainfall were recorded: the first occurred between 2:45 am and 5:40 am, and a second, more intense burst took place from 10:45 am to 12:11 pm on Wednesday. Key areas, including Jail Road (63 mm), Qurtaba Chowk (68 mm), and Wasa's Gulberg office (69 mm), sustained substantial waterlogging mixed with sewage, posing public health hazards and complicating mobility, revealing deficiencies in Lahore's drainage system.

A child tragically died from electrocution at Yakki Gate due to exposed wiring, while widespread power outages plagued thousands as numerous Lesco feeders malfunctioned citywide. Residents in regions like Mughalpura and Barki Road endured severe challenges, with stagnant water impeding movement and minimal immediate response from authorities. Allegations surfaced that water removal prioritized affluent neighborhoods, leaving many stranded, according to Dawn.

Despite efforts by the Lahore Waste Management Company to deploy cleaning teams and empty vast numbers of waste containers, many residents perceived little improvement as low-lying areas such as Farrukhabad (49 mm) and Johar Town (39 mm) remained heavily affected due to poor drainage systems. Elsewhere in Punjab, considerable rainfall was reported over the last 24 hours in districts including Khanewal (51 mm), Rawalpindi (42 mm), Sahiwal (44 mm), Murree (41 mm), Okara (30 mm), among others. Cities such as Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, and Multan also faced significant rainfall.

According to Rescue 1122, Pakistan's emergency service, nine fatalities occurred in rain-related incidents across Punjab. Concurrently, Balochistan witnessed heavy rain and high winds causing fatalities and destruction, with two fatalities and one injury reported in Khuzdar and Mastung districts, Dawn stated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)